Arc transfer station has reduced hours until further notice

Press release:

Arc of Genesee Orleans Transfer Station, 3785 W. Main Street Road, Batavia has reduced its hours of operation until further notice.

The Transfer Station will be closed on Fridays, but normal hours will be in effect on Mondays (8 - 2), Wednesdays (8 - 6) and Saturdays (8 - 2).

Customers are asked to please stay in their vehicle at the transfer station and reminded that masks are required.

If you have any questions, please call (585) 343-4203.