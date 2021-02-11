Archives, museums and libraries can apply for free virtual planning aid

Press release:

ALBANY -- Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York (DHPSNY), a joint program of the New York State Archives and the New York State Library, has secured a five-year contract to continue to deliver supports and services to New York State’s cultural collecting institutions.

With the program’s extension, more than 5,000 organizations that safeguard New York’s historical records are eligible to apply for collections-related assistance and participate in education and training programs, free of cost, through 2025.

“The State Archives and State Library are excited to continue to provide support services, assessment services, and training through our DHPSNY program, ensuring that repositories across the state continue to have access to the tools they need to preserve and make available the essential materials that tell the story of New York and its people,” said State Archivist Tom Ruller.

State Librarian Lauren Moore also emphasized the importance of the program’s extension, adding that it builds on the State’s track record of supporting cultural organizations.

“I am pleased that we can continue to offer valued statewide services to our library and archives communities," Moore said. "New York State has always been a national leader in providing preservation services and grants to our cultural communities and their stewards.”

The new contract includes thoughtful adjustments to DHPSNY services and important COVID-19 safety precautions.

In 2021-25, qualifying New York organizations such as archives, museums, and libraries are invited to apply to receive free virtual Planning & Assessment Services, including Archival Needs Assessments, Preservation Surveys, and Strategic Planning Assistance.

Often a prerequisite for grants and other funding opportunities, these services provide reports and recommendations that are designed to support New York organizations in improving and advancing program efforts while forming strategies for future growth and development.

“In a world where budgets are ever tighter, where demands upon our staffs increase and personnel additions may be impossible, DHPSNY's reports and recommendations can prove the worth of archival and other documentary-related repositories to funding agencies as well as to our patrons, donors, administrations, and ourselves,” said Daniel DiLandro, New York State Historical Records Advisory Board chair and Buffalo State Archivist/Special Collections librarian, stressing the value of DHPSNY services.

Application materials for DHPSNY’s Planning & Assessment Services will continue to be reviewed three times a year and can be submitted year-round on the DHPSNY website dhpsny.org.

Applications to be considered for DHPSNY’s Spring Planning & Assessment Services Round are due Friday, March 26.

In addition to its virtual Planning & Assessment Services, DHPSNY will offer a new service for institutions that need to invest in resource development and capacity-building before they can reasonably embark on implementing the more sophisticated recommendations that come with DHPSNY’s Planning & Assessment Services. Debuting in 2021, this service will have a shorter, less formal application and be offered on a rolling basis.

In 2021-2025, DHPSNY will also continue to offer free education programs, including webinars and mentorship opportunities, as well as regular virtual networking events and online courses in place of in-person workshops. While in-person interaction remains limited due to COVID-19, DHPSNY will host virtual Community Conversations on a regular schedule.

Additionally, DHPSNY will continue to offer one-on-one technical assistance, provide web-based resources, and maintain the DHPSNY Community Facebook Group (bit.ly/DHPSNY-Community), which provides the stewards of New York’s history a safe space to unite to discuss topics of interest; ask questions, share learnings, and develop a network of peers.

Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York is a collaboration between two long-running New York programs dedicated to service and support for archival and library research collections throughout the state: the New York State Archives Documentary Heritage Program and the New York State Library Conservation/Preservation Program.

DHPSNY is supported by the New York State Archives, New York State Library, Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts (CCAHA), and New York State Education Department. DHPSNY’s Strategic Planning Assistance curriculum was developed in collaboration with the New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON).

For assistance, questions about eligibility, or additional information, contact the DHPSNY team at [email protected] or (215) 545-0613, ext. 338. Sign up here to receive the DHPSNY newsletter for updates on services, deadlines, educational programs, and more.