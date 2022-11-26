Area churches working together to address local food insecurity, food drive on Dec. 4

Press release:

Batavians care about each other and make sure that their neighbors are safe and healthy. This winter season, there are many people in the Batavia area that are especially vulnerable to hunger and so people are coming together to tackle the issue of food insecurity.

Three different outreach ministries are within walking distance of each other on East Main Street in Batavia.

Lydia's Kitchen, located in the First Baptist Church, 300 East Main St., serves home-cooked meals to anyone who stops in for a place to warm up and eat a hot, balanced lunch. Lydia and Pastor Timothy Young of Living Waters Apostolic Ministries are the hosts and chefs of this wonderful soup kitchen. They serve five days a week, from 10:00-12:00

The Little Food Pantry is newly located at the First Presbyterian Church. There is a refrigerator outside of the church on the Liberty Street Side of 304 East Main St. that has fresh produce, homemade dishes, canned goods and frozen foods. Anyone who is hungry or trying to make ends meet can take what they need.

The third food ministry is A Blessing Box, located in front of St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main St.. This box supplies people with single-serve items and easy-to-eat food, that requires very little or no prep.

To help keep these three important services available to our neighbors, there is going to be a big food drive on Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 3 p.m.

Volunteers from St. Mary's and St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Churches, The First Baptist Church, The First Presbyterian Church, St. James and St. Paul's Episcopal Churches will be collecting the donations at two sites. The main drop-off is in the Resurrection Parish parking lot, 300 East Main St., Batavia. The second is at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Main Street in Stafford in their parish hall. Both drop-off sites will accept all types of fresh and packaged food from noon to 3 p.m.

We know that this generous city of neighbors will make this drive a success.