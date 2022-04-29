Local Matters

April 29, 2022 - 7:45am

Area firefighters complete officer development course at Fire Training Center

posted by Press Release in fire services, news.

Press release:

Twenty first responders from nine fire departments participated in the twelve-hour Officer Development:  Firefighter Health and Safety Course, which was held from March 23 through April 13, 2022.

The course provided current and potential fire officers with a basic knowledge of effective communications for both administrative functions and for emergency incidents. Students were provided activities to apply skills learned in addition to conducting a size-up based on emergency incidents. Additionally, this course provided the Company Officer with the skills needed to identify and prevent common safety hazards and to perform an initial accident investigation.  Students must have completed the basic firefighter courses prior to participating in this course.  Successfully completing the Officer Development:  Firefighter Health and Safety were:

BATAVIA, TOWN

  • Joshua M. Finn
  • Dwayne J. Fonda, Jr.

BROCKPORT

  • David R. Stratton

CORFU

  • James C. Hale
  • Matthew P. Lenhard

ELBA

  • Nicole M. Boldt          
  • Nathan J. Tabor          

LE ROY

  • Fay Fuerch
  • James D. King
  • Stephanie A. Mcvicker
  • Brie L. Rogers

OAKFIELD

  • Justin  Cooper
  • Annette J. Johnson
  • Andrew S. Pilc
  • Collins J. Scheiber

PAVILION

  • Jeffery L. Freeman

SOUTH BYRON

  • Vitorrio J. Muoio
  • Jeremie J. Rassel

STAFFORD

  • Randal J. Henning                    
  • Chad A. Rambach  

