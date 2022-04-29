Area firefighters complete officer development course at Fire Training Center

Press release:

Twenty first responders from nine fire departments participated in the twelve-hour Officer Development: Firefighter Health and Safety Course, which was held from March 23 through April 13, 2022.

The course provided current and potential fire officers with a basic knowledge of effective communications for both administrative functions and for emergency incidents. Students were provided activities to apply skills learned in addition to conducting a size-up based on emergency incidents. Additionally, this course provided the Company Officer with the skills needed to identify and prevent common safety hazards and to perform an initial accident investigation. Students must have completed the basic firefighter courses prior to participating in this course. Successfully completing the Officer Development: Firefighter Health and Safety were:

BATAVIA, TOWN

Joshua M. Finn

Dwayne J. Fonda, Jr.

BROCKPORT

David R. Stratton

CORFU

James C. Hale

Matthew P. Lenhard

ELBA

Nicole M. Boldt

Nathan J. Tabor

LE ROY

Fay Fuerch

James D. King

Stephanie A. Mcvicker

Brie L. Rogers

OAKFIELD

Justin Cooper

Annette J. Johnson

Andrew S. Pilc

Collins J. Scheiber

PAVILION

Jeffery L. Freeman

SOUTH BYRON

Vitorrio J. Muoio

Jeremie J. Rassel

STAFFORD