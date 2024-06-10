Art and open mic set for July 5 in Jackson Square

Press Release:

Join us for an unforgettable evening of creativity and community in Jackson Square in Batavia on Friday, July 5, from 6 - 10 p.m. Presented by Jo David Arts and Iburi Photography, this special event promises a rich blend of live performances, visual arts, and an electrifying DJ set to close the night.

Kicking off the evening at 5:30 PM, performers can sign up for the Open Mic session, which runs from 6 - 9 p.m. Musicians and performers are encouraged to take the stage at Jackson Square and share their talents. Kevin Lewis-Iburi will host the open Mic, with Scotty DiMartino of Esdee Entertainment closing the night with an epic DJ set and light show.

GO ART! will be bringing their First Friday Open Art Session to the Square. Artists of all media are invited to bring their latest pieces or start new ones. While tables will be set up for convenience, artists are welcome to bring their easels and create in the open air.

"We're excited to bring this event to Jackson Square," said Mary Jo Whitman of Jo David Arts. "This is a great opportunity for local performers and artists to showcase their work and connect with the community in a fun and supportive environment."

Akari Lewis-Iburi of Iburi Photography added, "It's been humbling to witness the talent, musicianship, and comradery of Batavia light up our open mics at the studio this year. We are so thrilled to collaborate with Jo David Arts and GO ART!'s First Friday Open Art Session to bring our open mic performers on stage for a unique immersive art experience!"

This free event is open to the public, making it a perfect outing for anyone looking to experience the vibrant art scene in Batavia. Mark your calendars for Friday, July 5, and join us at Jackson Square for a night of artistic expression and entertainment you won't want to miss!

For more information on Open Mic contact: Iburi Photography at info@iburiphotography.com.

For more information on Open Art Sessions contact: Mary Jo at mjwhitman@goart.org.