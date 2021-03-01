As demand rises faster than production, gas prices continue steep climb upward

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.72, up 8 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.44. The New York State average is $2.78 – up 8 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.60.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.72 (up 9 cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.72 (up 7 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.77 (up 9 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.76 (up 9 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.80 (up 8 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.75 (up 9 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.80 (up 8 cents since last week)

The national average continues to increase as crude prices march higher. Gas prices have also increased from longer-than-expected refinery outages due to last week’s winter storm that impacted the Gulf Coast.

As refineries restart and resume normal operations, supply is expected to increase in impacted areas and should bring stability to pump prices. Until then, most drivers should expect pump prices to continue increasing.