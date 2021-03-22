As some countries see rise on COVID-19 cases, gas prices slow climb
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.88, up 2 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.14. The New York State average is $2.91 – up a penny from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.41.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.85 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.83 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.88 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.89 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Rome -- $2.94 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.87 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Watertown -- $2.95 (up 3 cents since last week)
Gas prices continue to increase this week. However, increased gasoline stocks and a decrease in demand have helped to slow the rate at which prices have increased. Total domestic gas stocks are up while demand is down slightly.
Gas prices continue to increase, but if these trends continue, prices will increase at a slower rate than Americans have seen since the beginning of the month.
Crude prices are fluctuating over market concern that demand may stumble as some countries restart coronavirus restrictions to curb growing infection rates.
GasBuddy:
"With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil's recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.
"It'll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day."
