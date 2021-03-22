As some countries see rise on COVID-19 cases, gas prices slow climb

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.88, up 2 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.14. The New York State average is $2.91 – up a penny from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.41.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.85 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.83 (up 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.88 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.89 (up 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.94 (up 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.87 (up 2 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.95 (up 3 cents since last week)

Gas prices continue to increase this week. However, increased gasoline stocks and a decrease in demand have helped to slow the rate at which prices have increased. Total domestic gas stocks are up while demand is down slightly.

Gas prices continue to increase, but if these trends continue, prices will increase at a slower rate than Americans have seen since the beginning of the month.

Crude prices are fluctuating over market concern that demand may stumble as some countries restart coronavirus restrictions to curb growing infection rates.