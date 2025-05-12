Ascension and Resurrection Faith Formation wins top honors in Catholic Charities challenge, raising over $1100

Press Release:

The 2024-2025 Ascension and Resurrection Faith Formation Program recently participated in the Western New York Catholic Charities "Competing for the Cup Challenge." The program won first place against other Faith Formation groups throughout the Diocese of Buffalo, raising over $1100. When the program resumes later this fall, the group will enjoy a pizza party and treats for all their efforts.

The Faith Formation Group sponsored a Soup Supper, basket raffle, and bowl-a-thon during Lent in support of this challenge. As part of their service projects this year, they also supported the Annual All Babies Cherished Basket Raffle.

Thank you to all our families and volunteers who participated in this year's program, which will officially conclude with Confirmation at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Buffalo on Pentecost on June 8.

The program will resume in the fall, and interested families and volunteers may contact Jason Smith at resurrectionff14020@yahoo.com or Ann Pratt at mgp1731@gmail.com.