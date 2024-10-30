Ascension Parish appeals to Bishop to remain open, encourages ongoing support

Press Release:

Parishioners of Ascension Parish mailed their appeal to the Bishop on October 28 requesting that he keep our parish open.

This is only the first step in the process. We want to thank all the folks who worked on the appeal, that helped to publicize our situation, that gathered and signed mandates, and that are supporting us, and praying for us.

We are grateful to all of you. Please remember to attend Mass at our church, to donate to our parish so we can pay our expenses, and to join us for activities and events.

Reminder, we pray the Rosary weekly at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evenings in the church. All are welcome.

For more information visit our Facebook Page - FriendsofAscension or email us at FriendsofAscensionParish@gmail.com.