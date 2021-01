Ascension Parish now accepting preorders for takeout-only pulled-pork dinner, deadline is Jan. 27

From Terri King for Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish is hosting a takeout-only pulled-pork dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 .

Cut off date to preorder is Jan. 27. Dinner are presale only/$10 each, take out only.

Dinner is pulled pork, roll, mac & cheese, and baked beans.

Payment due prior to pickup either by (mail, collection basket or office door slot).

To order call Parish office at (585) 343-1796 and leave a message. "To order electronically see your flocknote email."

Pick up at Ascension Parish Hall parking lot, located at 19 Sumner St. in the City of Batavia.