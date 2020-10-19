'ask marshall' provides new ways to connect with services for older adults in Genesee County

Press release:

The Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging at Rochester Area Community Foundation is introducing new ways to connect with the great services it supports for older adults in Genesee County.

A new website, askmarshall.net, shares how the Marshall family of programs supports healthy aging and also provides easy access to resources for aging well. Whether you’re older yourself, care for someone who is, or want to be a part of what makes aging in our county different, ask marshall is the place to start.

Older adults also can get answers and connect to helpful resources through the new ask marshall helpline at (585) 815-7979 or by sending an email to: [email protected]

Over the past 20 years, guided by the vision of Roxanne Marshall, the Marshall-funded programs have helped thousands of older adults remain independent, engaged and supported as they age in Genesee County. Whether online, by phone or email, ask marshall — makes it easier to connect with these programs wherever you are, whenever you like.

The Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging, was established in 1998 with a $7 million bequest from Roxanne Marshall, who grew up in Batavia. The fund was named in honor of her mother, whose later life experiences helped shape Roxanne’s vision to promote quality of life in later years. Roxanne’s bequest and vision were entrusted to Rochester Area Community Foundation.

Because of the Foundation’s diligent fund management and leadership, along with guidance from a team of Genesee County residents, the Marshall family of programs has grown over the years to meet a wide range of local needs.

Since 1999, the Marshall Fund has distributed more than $8.3 million in 225-plus grants to support older adults in Genesee County.