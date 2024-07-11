Author David Reilly offers nostalgic 'Small Town Talk' and signings at HLOM July 19

Press Release:

Submitted photo.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Guest Speaker Series, presented by David Reilly. Since 2018 Dave Reilly has been writing stories for The Batavian about growing up in Batavia in the 1950s and ‘60s.

He combined 20 of these stories into a book called “Small Town Talk: Growing up in Batavia in the 1950s & 1960s”. On Friday, July 19 Dave will be doing a book talk at the HLOM from 2 - 3 p.m.

He will have books available at that time for $20 and will be happy to sign a copy for you. The following day will be the 60th reunion of Dave’s Notre Dame Class of 1964 so he especially invites any of his classmates who are in town and still “above the grass” to attend. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you would like to attend please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

“This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!”