Average gas price rises a penny in Genesee County

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.13, up 2 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.59. The New York State average is $2.23 – up 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.69.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.19 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.17 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.18 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $2.21 (no change since last week)

Rome -- $2.30 (no change cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.14 (up 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.28 (no change since last week)

Increased demand for gasoline over Thanksgiving, along with a decrease in travel compared to last year, creates a mix of prices across the region. This Thanksgiving’s national gas price average is the lowest since 2015. National gas prices are 46 cents less than last year. Nearly half of all states have gas price averages that are 50 to 75 cents cheaper than a year ago.

As holiday shoppers head out in search of gifts this season, demand may increase pushing prices up slightly. However, increasing COVID-19 cases and restrictions will put a damper on travel plans so demand will likely remain lower than last year keeping gas prices lower as well.