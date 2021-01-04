Average gas prices continue to climb

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.26, up 1 cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.59. The New York State average is $2.33 – up 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.72. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.27 (up 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.26 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.30 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.30 (no change since last week)

Rome -- $2.38 (up 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.28 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.36 (no change since last week)

Upward price movement at the state level has pushed the national gas price average up to the highest level since stay-at-home guidance was issued in mid-March. This is the result of higher oil prices -- crude oil pricing reached the highest levels since February.

The month of December has seen the biggest pump price jump of any month this year, ending with a national average of 11 cents higher than it began. Despite low demand, pump prices are more expensive because crude oil has seen steady gains. However, gas prices remain much lower than one year ago.