Average gas prices rise despite weakened demand

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.39. The New York State average is $3.48, no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.47. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.44 (up two cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.44 (down one cent from last week)

Ithaca - $3.49 (no change from last week)

Rochester - $3.49 (no change from last week)

Rome - $3.52 (no change from last week)

Syracuse - $3.46 (no change from last week)

Watertown - $3.50 (no change from last week)

After holding steady most of last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by one cent to $3.31. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose while gasoline demand decreased. Winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant are the likely culprits behind this demand dip. Typically, pump prices decline amid lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. Crude prices are back in the mid $80 per barrel range. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.