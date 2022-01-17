Local Matters

January 17, 2022 - 12:38pm

Average gas prices rise despite weakened demand

posted by Press Release in gas prices, news.

Press release from AAA: 

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.39. The New York State average is $3.48, no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.47. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

  • Batavia - $3.44 (up two cents from last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.44 (down one cent from last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.49 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester - $3.49 (no change from last week)
  • Rome - $3.52 (no change from last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.46 (no change from last week)
  • Watertown - $3.50 (no change from last week)

After holding steady most of last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by one cent to $3.31. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose while gasoline demand decreased. Winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant are the likely culprits behind this demand dip. Typically, pump prices decline amid lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. Crude prices are back in the mid $80 per barrel range. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

