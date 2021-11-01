Average gas prices rise slightly

Press Release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.40, up one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.55 – up two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.46 (up one cent from last week)

Buffalo - $3.47 (up two cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.51 (up one cent from last week)

Rochester - $3.52 (up two cents from last week)

Rome - $3.54 (up three cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.50 (up two cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.55 (up three cents since last week)

Pump prices continue to rise, but at a slower pace than in recent weeks. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks are down, while gasoline demand also decreased. The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices. Gas prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel. This morning, oil prices are $82 to $83 per barrel, which is a tad lower than one week ago.