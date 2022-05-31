Average gas prices stabilize for the week

Press release from the Automobile Association of America:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.62, up 2 cents from last Tuesday. One year ago, the price was $3.05. The New York State average is $4.93, no change since last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.08. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $4.83 (down 1 cent from last Tuesday)

Buffalo - $4.83 (no change since last Tuesday)

Elmira - $4.87 (up 2 cents from last Tuesday)

Ithaca - $4.87 (up 1 cent from last Tuesday)

Rochester - $4.89 (up 1 cent from last Tuesday)

Rome - $4.89 (up 2 cents from last Tuesday)

Syracuse - $4.86 (no change since last Tuesday)

Watertown - $4.90 (up 1 cent from last Tuesday)

With Memorial Day in the review mirror, motorists are hoping for some relief at the pump. That will depend on oil prices, demand, and geopolitical factors. In a typical year, pump prices peak around Memorial Day and taper off over the summer though summer prices are almost always more expensive than winter prices due to increased demand and summer blend fuel that is more expensive to produce.

This morning, oil prices are over $118 per barrel, which is a significant increase over last week. If oil prices remain elevated, motorists will likely continue to feel pain at the pump.

Meanwhile, the national average for diesel fuel is at $5.52. One year ago the price was $3.19. In New York, the average price for diesel is $6.45. One year ago the price was $3.23.