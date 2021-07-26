Average local gas prices unchanged from a week ago

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.16, down 1 cent in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.18. The New York State average is $3.19 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.27.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $3.17 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $3.13 (up 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $3.17 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $3.16 (no change since last week)

Rome -- $3.24 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $3.16 (no change since last week)

Watertown -- $3.21 (down 1 cent since last week)

The national average price for gasoline dropped from $3.17 a week ago to $3.156 (rounded up to $3.16) today. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that gas demand continues to increase, but only slightly.

Additionally, total domestic gas stocks saw a slight decline. These trends have helped to stabilize price increases; however, crude oil prices have fluctuated in the past week over market concerns regarding the COVID-19 delta variant, and if they stay less expensive, it could mean cheaper prices ahead.

Though, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.