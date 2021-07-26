Average local gas prices unchanged from a week ago
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.16, down 1 cent in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.18. The New York State average is $3.19 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.27.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $3.17 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo -- $3.13 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Ithaca -- $3.17 (no change since last week)
- Rochester -- $3.16 (no change since last week)
- Rome -- $3.24 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Syracuse -- $3.16 (no change since last week)
- Watertown -- $3.21 (down 1 cent since last week)
The national average price for gasoline dropped from $3.17 a week ago to $3.156 (rounded up to $3.16) today. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that gas demand continues to increase, but only slightly.
Additionally, total domestic gas stocks saw a slight decline. These trends have helped to stabilize price increases; however, crude oil prices have fluctuated in the past week over market concerns regarding the COVID-19 delta variant, and if they stay less expensive, it could mean cheaper prices ahead.
Though, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.
From GasBuddy:
"With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID-19 cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC's increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"However, we aren't yet in the clear -- U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren't slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot.
For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer."
