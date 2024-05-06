Award-winning author Grace Lin visits B-B Elementary School

Press Release:

On Wednesday, May 1, Newbery and Caldecott Award-winning author Grace Lin visited Byron-Bergen Elementary School. Lin presented to students in kindergarten through grade 5. She shared her creative process with the students and read them excerpts from some of her books.

Lin shared her book "A Big Mooncake for Little Star" with kindergarten and grade 1 students. They discussed the Moon Festival and traditional foods and activities associated with it. Lin then drew a rabbit for them and discussed the significance in Asian cultures of the rabbit and the moon.

Students in grades 2 and 3 learned about the process of how Lin's stories start as an idea and become a published book. Students acted out publishing a book as editors, art directors, designers, printers, and binders. They then read "The Ugly Vegetables", Lin's first published book.

Students in grades 4 and 5 learned about Lin's chapter book, “The Year of the Dog” and learned how to draw a dog. This book shares family stories and characters from the author’s real life but is not a memoir. They also learned about the Chinese zodiac calendar and Lunar New Year celebrations.

At the close of each presentation, Lin taught the students how to say goodbye in Chinese, zàijiàn.

“I hope that by seeing me it enriches their love of books,” said Lin. “I feel like meeting an author creates a newfound love of books.”

“Having Grace Lin visit our school was a great opportunity for our students to hear from an amazing author and illustrator,” said Byron-Bergen Library Media Specialist Marielle Follaco. “Our students were engaged in her stories and enjoyed learning about Chinese culture. I have no doubt her visit has helped get our students excited about reading.”

Lin writes and illustrates fiction for children of all ages including picture books up through young adult novels. Many of Lin's books include details from her life and family, frequently incorporating traditions from and references to Chinese culture. Lin’s visit was sponsored by the School Library System at Genesee Valley BOCES.