B-B Junior High ranked among New York's Best Middle schools for 2025

Press Release:

U.S. News & World Report has named Byron-Bergen Junior High School as a 2025 Best Middle School, placing 316 out of 1389 schools in New York State. Ranked schools were scored on their pupils’ state assessment tests results in the context of socioeconomic demographics.

The school exceeded state averages in math and English Language Arts (ELA), notably scoring 25% above the state average in ELA and 11% above the state average in math.

“Our junior high school ELA team is grinding every day for these kids,” said 6-12 ELA Content Leader Diana Walther. “We have benchmark tools to identify who needs extra support and use data-driven instruction to meet the kids where they are. We also focus on writing every day.”

In New York State, 46% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 41% tested at or above that level for math. At Byron-Bergen Junior High School, 71% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 52% tested at or above that level for math.

“Math instruction at the junior high school is data driven,” said 6th grade math teacher Nicole Utz. “Our team uses benchmark data to determine successes and gaps in learning and are able to target our instruction to help meet the needs of our students. In addition, 6th grade student schedules include a FLEX math class every other day which provides opportunities to stretch their learning or receive extra support. Math Lab is also available at the 7th and 8th grade level to provide additional support when necessary.”

“Our students and staff are incredible, and this recognition highlights how the rigor of our teachers is matched by our hard-working students,” said Jr./Sr, High School Principal Paul Hazard. “I can’t emphasize enough the overall excellence of the entire staff working together to encourage thinking, caring, successful students. It took the help of the whole hive to achieve this recognition.”

This is the first year that the Junior High School has achieved a U.S. News & World Report rank. The Senior High School has been recognized on the list annually since 2019. For more information on U.S. News & World Report rankings visit https://www.usnews.com/education/k12/new-york/byron-bergen-junior-senior-high-school-13565.