Bailey Groth appointed Superintendent of Water and Wastewater for City of Batavia

Press Release:

The City of Batavia is pleased to announce the appointment of Bailey Groth to the position of Superintendent of Water and Wastewater for the City of Batavia. Groth was selected following an extensive search for candidates. She will assume her new role on December 18, 2024.

A Pembroke native, Groth holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Toxicology and Biology from Nazareth College. With a certification in Basic Environmental Health Programs from the University of Albany, School of Public Health.

Groth currently serves as an Environmental Analyst - Drinking Water Specialist with the New York State Department of Health facilitating and managing the development of municipal source water protection plans. She is a current Environmental Health board member for Yummies Ice Cream in Warsaw.

Previously she served as an Environmental Health Specialist with the Genesee County Health Department where she managed drinking water enhancement program, she was accountable for overseeing the public water supplies operating in Genesee County and compliance with State Sanitary Code.

“Bailey brings a wealth of knowledge in water planning and regulation as well as environmental sciences that will be an asset to the Bureau of Water and Wastewater for years to come. She is a data driven professional with strategic management skills, and I look forward to working with her on numerous Water and Wastewater projects that the City is undertaking,” said Rachael J. Tabelski, City Manager.

“Bailey will be a valuable asset to the City! With her extensive work background and education, her skills will contribute significantly to various projects and initiatives, helping to foster growth and improve in the City. Bailey has a wonderful mix of interests! Enjoying the outdoors and hiking allows her to appreciate nature and stay active, while spending time with friends and family helps strengthen her relationships. Crafting is her great way to express creativity and unwind, and having a pet like Tuna the cat adds companionship and joy. Whether she's hitting the trails or getting crafty at home, Bailey has a lovely balance of activities,” said Tom Phelps Director of Public Works.