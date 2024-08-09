Batavia Athletic Hall of Fame unveils 2024 inductees during homecoming football

Press Release:

The Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce the recently selected 20th Hall of Fame class. The 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Batavia vs Vertus Charter homecoming football game on Friday, October 18. Game time is at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, October 19, the committee will host the Hall of Fame Dinner at the Batavia Downs Banquet Facility. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the ceremony immediately following dinner.

The 2024 Inductees:

Peter Arras - 1957 - Football, Basketball, Baseball (Contributor)

Tony Kasmarek - 1960 - Football, Wrestling, Baseball

George Galliford - 1961 Athlete: Cross Country, Wrestling, Track & Field Coach: Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field, Alpine Ski, Track & Field

Trisha Lewandowski - 1996 - Alpine Ski

Robert Darch - 2003 - Football, Wrestling, Baseball

Melissa Thurston - 2006 - Soccer, Basketball, Track & Field

Jennifer Adams - 2008 - Soccer, Indoor Track & Field, Track & Field

Ryan Darch - 2010 - Wrestling

Batavia Ice Devils 2002-2003

If community members would like to attend the event, they can purchase Hall of Fame tickets in the Athletic Office at Batavia High School or send a check payable to The Batavia Coaches Association at the address above.

The cost of the Hall of Fame tickets is $40 per adult and $20 for children under 10.

Tickets must be purchased by Friday, October 11. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Athletic Director’s office, at 585-343-2480 ext. 2003.