Batavia author JG Benedict to present paranormal novel at Richmond Memorial Library May 17

Press Release:

The Richmond Memorial Library will welcome local author JG Benedict for an author visit on Saturday, May 17, at 11 a.m. in the Reading Room.

JG is a native of Batavia and the author of paranormal fiction. He will discuss his book The Nightroad (Anthology One), which was published in November 2024 by Media Hatchery. The Nightroad takes readers on a voyage through the paranormal.

JG will share a talk followed by a book signing. Copies of the book will be for sale in paperback ($20) or hardcover ($30). Payment can be accepted in cash or Venmo. Copies are also available to borrow through the library!

JG Benedict is a paranormal fiction author and general essayist. He is a native of Batavia and a current resident. JG graduated from Batavia High School before attending college at St. Bonaventure University and SUNY Potsdam. Over the past forty-some years, he has lived and traveled throughout the United States; he is something of a Renaissance Man when it comes to his experience and skill set.

More information can be found at jgbenedict.com. For more about the Richmond Memorial Library and other programs, visit batavialibrary.org. RML is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia.