Batavia-Bethany TL Road users advised to seek alternate route Tuesday and Wednesday

Press Release:

Batavia-Bethany Townline Rd will be paved on May 21 and 22 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The roadway will be closed to all through traffic on Batavia/Bethany Townline Road between Shepard Road and Bethany Center Road while paving operations occur. Through traffic is advised to seek alternate routes.

Residents and Property owners of Batavia/ Bethany Townline Road between Shepard Road and Bethany Center Road will have access to their property but should expect delays.

Emergency services will be permitted through. All other traffic is asked to seek alternate routes.

This work is weather-dependent. If work is delayed it will be rescheduled for the next available date.

If there are any questions concerning this work, please contact The Town of Batavia Highway Department at 585-343-1729 Ext. 218.