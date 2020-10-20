Batavia BID offers BINGO to explore Downtown, support small businesses, try for prizes

Press release:

The Batavia Business Improvement District (BID) has rolled out Downtown Batavia BINGO Boards, sponsored by M&T Bank. Downtown BINGO allows people to get out and about, exploring our community and supporting our small businesses safely.

All BINGO tiles must be completed specific to Downtown Batavia Businesses only. Find a full list of Downtown Businesses at www.DowntownBataviaNy.com.

Downtown BINGO Boards are available online at www.DowntownBataviaNY.com. Get five spaces in a row and win prizes, courtesy of Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District and M&T Bank. Rules and regulations for BINGO are available online.

For more information on B.I.D. and Downtown events please visit our website at www.downtownbataviany.com.