Batavia cemetery association will be hosting "Tea & Spirits" at HLOM

Press Release:

The Historic Batavia Cemetery Association will be hosting a series of three Victorian Teas throughout the summer at the Holland Land Office Museum. The teas will feature conversations with performers depicting famous residents of the cemetery.

They will be taking place on Sundays at 2 p.m.; July 23, Aug. 20, and Sept. 17.

July 23 will feature Joseph Ellicott, Rachel Ellicott Evans and William Morgan. August 20 will feature Dean & Mary Richmond and Eli Fish. September 20 will feature Albert Brisbane, General John Martindale, and Reverend John Yates.

Savory bites and sweet treats will be served during chats with famous figures of local history. Tickets are $25 or $20 for HLOM members, and can be purchased by calling the Holland Land Office Museum at 585-343-4727. Tickets are limited. The event is a fundraiser for the Historic Batavia Cemetery.