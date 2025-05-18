Batavia City School District earns national music education honor for second year in a row

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District (BCSD) is proud to announce it has once again been honored with the 2025 NAMM Foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education designation, recognizing its continued excellence and longstanding commitment to comprehensive music education.

The designation honors districts that demonstrate exceptional achievement in ensuring access to high-quality music education for all students. This marks the second consecutive year BCSD has earned this national honor, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in music education.

Superintendent Jason Smith said of the honor, “We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education. Receiving this distinction two years in a row is a true reflection of our district’s commitment to fostering a well-rounded education where the arts—and especially music—play a central role. From our elementary school instrumental and vocal programs to high school ensembles, marching band, and theater productions, Batavia students have access to meaningful, enriching music experiences at every stage of their education. As someone who personally benefited from our music program, I’m thrilled to see our students and staff receive this well-deserved national recognition.”

“Being honored with this award for the second consecutive year speaks volumes about the strength and depth of our music program here at BCSD. Our students engage in everything from voice and instrument lessons to performing in chorus, orchestra, rock band, pep band, and musical productions. This achievement belongs to our students, our passionate music educators, and the families and community members who continue to support the arts. We are building something truly special in Batavia, and I’m excited to see where we go from here,” said Melzie Case, BCSD Music Department Chair.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, BCSD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by the leading arts educational research firm, WolfBrown.

Two awards are given each year: Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) for school districts and the SupportMusic Merit Award (SMMA) for individual school sites. Both reach K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. and offer opportunities to increase awareness and support for music programs. Over 1,000 districts and individual school sites (public, private, charter, parochial) were recognized for having the highest commitment to producing exceptional music programs.