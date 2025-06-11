Batavia City School District honors student-athletes at 2025 athletic awards and senior signing event

Press Release:

On Tuesday, June 3, the Batavia City School District proudly hosted its 2025 Athletic Awards and Senior Signing Event at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School. For the first time, the District combined its annual athletic awards with its senior college signing ceremony, bringing families, coaches, and the community together for a powerful evening of student-athlete recognition.

Led by Director of Health, Physical Education, and Interscholastic Sports, Joel Reed, the event honored dozens of Batavia student-athletes for their exceptional dedication, performance, leadership, and sportsmanship throughout the school year.

Award Recipients:

Batavia Coaches Association Outstanding Achievement Award - Ava Anderson, Mason Bellamy, Mallory Boyce, Grant Gahagan, Cameron Garofalo, Zailen Griffin, Jenna Higgins, Nate Kinsey, Cooper Konieczny, Sofia Lawrence, Jaimin Macdonald, Campbell Riley, Ella Shamp, Sheldon Siverling, Madeline Smith, Neveah Thomas, Amelia Tripp, Ava Wierda, E'Nhazje Carter, Karizma Wescott, Adyson O'Donnell, Keagan Calmes, Anna DiRisio, London Graham, Jamari Irvin, Karvel Martino, Ja'Lon Richardson, Isaac Varland

Awards of Excellence - Ava Anderson, Cooper Banser, Joshua Barone, Madeline Bellamy, Kylee Brennan, Jeremiah Childs, Greyson Fix, William Fulton, Grant Gahagan, Cameron Garofalo, London Graham, Zailen Griffin, Hassan Harris, Jamari Irvin, Cooper Konieczny, Jaimin Macdonald, Jameson Motyka, Campbell Riley, Jon Smith Jr., Justin Smith, Ashlyn Spring-Nicometo, Trevor Tryon

Varsity Club Award - Abigail Bestine, Zailen Griffin, Talyn Kennedy, Kelsey Kirkwood, Jon Smith Jr., Justin Smith, Lillian Emerson, Cooper Banser, Gavynn Trippany, Trevor Tryon

Outstanding Physical Education Student Award - Austin Costrino Jr., Ashlyn Spring-Nicometo

Maddie Bartz Cheer Memorial Award - Payton Vickery

Dr. Pierce Sportsmanship Award - Ava Wierda, Dillon Hale (accepted posthumously by Dillon’s parents, Diane and Larry Hale)

Burk Family Scholarship for Excellence in Track & Community Service - Cameron Garofalo

Burk Family Scholarship for Excellence in Football & Community Service - Greyson Fix

Thomas Ricci Memorial Scholarship - Grant Gahagan

Jason Gioia Memorial Scholarship - Brady Mazur

Project Play WNY Multisport Athletic Award - Madden Legler, Alyssa Turner

Daniel Van Detta Memorial Scholarship - Bronx Buchholz

United States Air Force Scholar Athlete - Jakob Hutchins, Kylee Brennan

United States Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete - William Fulton, Madeline Bellamy

United States Navy Outstanding Athlete Award - Cooper Konieczny, Nicole Doeringer

United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Samuel Pies, Roan Finn

1947 Club Athletics Award - Carter Mullen, Jaimin Macdonald

Batavia Lions Club Athletic Award - Cameron Garofalo

Batavia Coaches Association Scholar Athlete Award - Jeremiah Childs, Ava Anderson

Batavia Coaches Association Athlete of the Year - Jameson Motyka, Campbell Riley

Senior College Athletic Signings: