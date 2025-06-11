Batavia City School District honors student-athletes at 2025 athletic awards and senior signing event

Press Release:
On Tuesday, June 3, the Batavia City School District proudly hosted its 2025 Athletic Awards and Senior Signing Event at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School. For the first time, the District combined its annual athletic awards with its senior college signing ceremony, bringing families, coaches, and the community together for a powerful evening of student-athlete recognition.
Led by Director of Health, Physical Education, and Interscholastic Sports, Joel Reed, the event honored dozens of Batavia student-athletes for their exceptional dedication, performance, leadership, and sportsmanship throughout the school year.
Award Recipients:
Batavia Coaches Association Outstanding Achievement Award - Ava Anderson, Mason Bellamy, Mallory Boyce, Grant Gahagan, Cameron Garofalo, Zailen Griffin, Jenna Higgins, Nate Kinsey, Cooper Konieczny, Sofia Lawrence, Jaimin Macdonald, Campbell Riley, Ella Shamp, Sheldon Siverling, Madeline Smith, Neveah Thomas, Amelia Tripp, Ava Wierda, E'Nhazje Carter, Karizma Wescott, Adyson O'Donnell, Keagan Calmes, Anna DiRisio, London Graham, Jamari Irvin, Karvel Martino, Ja'Lon Richardson, Isaac Varland
Awards of Excellence - Ava Anderson, Cooper Banser, Joshua Barone, Madeline Bellamy, Kylee Brennan, Jeremiah Childs, Greyson Fix, William Fulton, Grant Gahagan, Cameron Garofalo, London Graham, Zailen Griffin, Hassan Harris, Jamari Irvin, Cooper Konieczny, Jaimin Macdonald, Jameson Motyka, Campbell Riley, Jon Smith Jr., Justin Smith, Ashlyn Spring-Nicometo, Trevor Tryon
Varsity Club Award - Abigail Bestine, Zailen Griffin, Talyn Kennedy, Kelsey Kirkwood, Jon Smith Jr., Justin Smith, Lillian Emerson, Cooper Banser, Gavynn Trippany, Trevor Tryon
Outstanding Physical Education Student Award - Austin Costrino Jr., Ashlyn Spring-Nicometo
Maddie Bartz Cheer Memorial Award - Payton Vickery
Dr. Pierce Sportsmanship Award - Ava Wierda, Dillon Hale (accepted posthumously by Dillon’s parents, Diane and Larry Hale)
Burk Family Scholarship for Excellence in Track & Community Service - Cameron Garofalo
Burk Family Scholarship for Excellence in Football & Community Service - Greyson Fix
Thomas Ricci Memorial Scholarship - Grant Gahagan
Jason Gioia Memorial Scholarship - Brady Mazur
Project Play WNY Multisport Athletic Award - Madden Legler, Alyssa Turner
Daniel Van Detta Memorial Scholarship - Bronx Buchholz
United States Air Force Scholar Athlete - Jakob Hutchins, Kylee Brennan
United States Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete - William Fulton, Madeline Bellamy
United States Navy Outstanding Athlete Award - Cooper Konieczny, Nicole Doeringer
United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Samuel Pies, Roan Finn
1947 Club Athletics Award - Carter Mullen, Jaimin Macdonald
Batavia Lions Club Athletic Award - Cameron Garofalo
Batavia Coaches Association Scholar Athlete Award - Jeremiah Childs, Ava Anderson
Batavia Coaches Association Athlete of the Year - Jameson Motyka, Campbell Riley
Senior College Athletic Signings:
- Bronx Buchholz: Monroe Community College (Baseball)
- Nicole Doeringer: St. John Fisher University (Women’s Ice Hockey)
- Greyson Fix: Alfred State (Football)
- Grant Gahagan: SUNY Geneseo (Men’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field)
- Cameron Garofalo: SUNY Geneseo (Men’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country)
- Brady Mazur: SUNY Broome Community College (Baseball)
- Carter Mullen: Alfred University (Football)
- Sheldon Siverling: Clemson University (Men’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field)
- Alyssa Turner: Alfred State (Women’s Soccer)
- Ava Wierda: Roberts Wesleyan University (Women’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field)
Submitted photos.