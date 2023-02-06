Batavia City Schools accepting UPK registration until May 1

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District is now accepting registration applications for universal pre-kindergarten (UPK) and kindergarten programs for the 2023-24 school year.

BCSD will be offering five full-day UPK programs and two half-day programs for the upcoming school year.

BCSD’s UPK program is part of Jackson Primary and is located at Robert Morris (80 Union St.) and at one community-based organization.

The BCSD kindergarten program is located at Jackson Primary (411 S. Jackson St.).

UPK students must be four years old on or before December 1, 2023.

Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before December 1, 2023.

Pick up and return your registration packet to the BCSD Registration Office (260 State St.). You can also download your registration packet here.

Any questions can be directed to the Curriculum and Instruction Office at 585-343-2480 ext. 1003

The deadline to receive applications for the 2023-24 school year is May 1, 2023.