Batavia Club Awards Six Paul Harris Fellowships

Press release:

Six Paul Harris Fellowships were awarded to members of the Batavia Rotary Club during its annual Awards Night in June. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation and was started in 1957. Our club contributes to the Foundation on behalf of members who exhibit outstanding service to RI and our club.

Our 2022 recipients were introduced by the Foundation President Jay Gsell:

Jamie Mott, a member since 2015. Jamie has filled a number of roles, most recently handling the budgeting and books as club treasurer. You can see Jamie pitching mulch at Rotary Park or flipping pancakes at the Fly-In breakfast.

Marlin Salmon, who joined Rotary in Batavia in 1981, then spent some years in the LeRoy Club, before returning to the fold in Batavia. He has been serving as our club president during the Rotary year that ended June 30. Under Marlin's leadership, we returned to many of our traditional activities, including in-person meetings, several fundraisers that were disrupted by covid, and service projects in our community.

Laurie Mastin joined Rotary in 2003, served as our president during the club's centennial year, was secretary this year and co-chaired the very successful Corvette Raffle fundraiser. She is a multiple PH Fellow.

Chris White, a member since 2013, Chris chairs the hardest working committee in our club: the Flags and Flowers sale. He also chairs the ever-vigilant Membership Committee.

Sharon Kubiniec, who joined us in 2010. One of her first Rotary roles was as a beer wench in our production of Oliver, when our club produced annual Broadway shows as community events and fundraisers. Since that time, she has tirelessly volunteered for many committees and projects, plus serving on the Board.

Mike Kubiniec, who is probably the only Batavian who recruited his father to join the club. Mike came on board in 1995, then convinced his dad, Conrad, to also become a member. Past president, club secretary and one of Santa's elves are just a few of the roles Mike has contributed. He and his wife, Sharon, are multiple PH Fellows.

Congrats to all recipients for their lasting contributions to our club through their boundless ideas, activities and energy.