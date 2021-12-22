Local Matters

December 22, 2021 - 2:43pm

Batavia Community Schools to sponsor December blood drive

Press Release:

In collaboration with the American Red Cross, Batavia Community Schools is sponsoring a Blood Drive on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 9 AM-2 PM at Robert Morris Multi-Purpose Room, 80 Union Street, Batavia. 
 

Click here to schedule an appointment, or call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. Appointments are still available. 

 

As of August 9, American Red Cross requires that all individuals at blood drives wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.

