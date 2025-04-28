Batavia Concert Band kicks off 101st season, invites youth musicians for summer concerts in Centennial Park

Press Release:

The Batavia Concert Band is beginning its 101st season, and is actively recruiting youth musicians to join us for a couple of amazing concerts in beautiful Centennial Park this summer!

Eligible student musicians need to be able to play level 2/3 music.

Session One

Tues. July 8 - Rehearsal, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at GCC

Tues. July 15 - Rehearsal, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at GCC

Tues. July 22 - Rehearsal, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at GCC

Wed. July 23 - 6:30 p.m. Arrival, 7 p.m. Concert in Centennial Park

Session Two

Tues. July 29 - Rehearsal, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at GCC

Tues. Aug. 5 - Rehearsal, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at GCC

Tues. Aug. 12 - Rehearsal, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at GCC

Wed. Aug. 13 - 6:30 p.m. Arrival, 7 p.m. Concert in Centennial Park

For more information, please contact Lindsey Almeter at Lalmeter@albionk12.org or 716-949-5376.

The registration link may be found here Cadet Band registration.