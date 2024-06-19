Batavia Concert Band kicks off its centennial anniversary on June 26,

Press Release:

The Batavia Concert Band will be returning for its 100th year of free public concerts in Batavia’s Centennial Park (the rain venue is the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College).

Concerts will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, and August 7. Light refreshments will be available for purchase, including freshly popped popcorn–an audience favorite!

The Batavia Concert Band’s repertoire has something for everyone: marches, Big Band and swing numbers, popular songs from musicals and movies, rock favorites, classical adaptations, and everything in between.

This year, the Band has some special treats and performers to honor the centennial anniversary, so check out the website and Facebook pages throughout the season.

The Band consists of 45-55 brass, woodwind, and percussion players ranging from talented high school students to 60-year veterans. Many have professional experience, and others are advanced amateur musicians, but one thing is for sure, all love to play!

Returning for his eleventh season as conductor is John Bailey, Instrumental Music teacher at Pembroke Central School District and the organization is under the leadership of General Manager Jason Smith, along with a talented group of officers and a dedicated Board, led by Board President Dan Fischer.

The June 26 concert will be conducted by Batavia native and resident Joshua Pacino, current band director at Batavia’s Notre Dame High School. The Perry High School band director, Dillon Hirsch, will conduct the July 10 concert.

Guest performers this year include BHS graduate and professional trumpet player Joey Pero, who will be joining us on July 17. On July 24, accomplished organist Jeremy Rath, and Kendall graduate and musician, will be our Pam Frisby Guest Artist.

In celebration of the Band’s 100th anniversary, local composer Larry Tallman has written a special piece for the Band, and the premiere of that piece will be at our final concert on August 7.

Founded in the early 1920s, the Batavia Concert Band has brought musical pleasure to the region every year except during World War II and in 2020 during COVID.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!

Concerts are also currently supported and funded in part by Platinum Sponsors Genesee Community College, Brighton Securities, Farm Credit East, and WBTA, as well as local businesses, program advertisers, service organizations, and individual patrons. Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Band should contact a band member at any concert.

The Batavia Concert Band is also excited to announce the return of radio station WBTA (AM 1490 / FM 100.1) as the Official Media Sponsor for our 2024 summer concert series! Be on the lookout for appearances by band members on WBTA’s “Main & Center” program, where we will go into some depth about the band’s makeup and its history. Also, be listening for weekly radio ads promoting the musical selections for the upcoming concerts and announcing our weekly sponsors.

For information, please visit our Facebook page and www.bataviaconcertband.net to learn more about the Band and our sponsors, and “we will see you in the park!”