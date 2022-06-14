Batavia Concert Band returns June 22 for 96th season

Press release:

The Batavia Concert Band will be returning for their 96th season of public concerts in Batavia’s Centennial Park (rain venue is the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College).

Concerts will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on June 22, July 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 6.

The season will commence with a special memorial sound system dedication to long-time band member Bob Knipe, sponsored by the Batavia Rotary Club. The July 3rdh concert will feature soloist Dave Hollenbeck, as part of the Pam Frisby Memorial Concert Series. In addition, there will be concessions and special raffles each week, including some new raffles!

The Batavia Concert Band’s repertoire has something for everyone: marches, Big Band and swing numbers, popular songs from musicals and movies, rock favorites, classical adaptations, and everything in between.

The Band consists of 45-55 brass, woodwind and percussion players ranging from talented high school students to 60-year veterans. Many have professional experience, others are advanced amateur musicians, but one thing is for sure -- all love to play!

Returning for his ninth season as conductor is John Bailey, Instrumental Music teacher at Pembroke Central School District and the organization is under the leadership of General Manager Jason Smith, along with a talented group of officers and a dedicated Board, led by Board President Bob Conrad.

The July 29th concert will be conducted by Batavia native and resident Joshua Pacino, current music teacher at Notre Dam..

Founded in the early 1920s, the Batavia Concert Band has brought musical pleasure to the region every year except during World War II and 2020 during COVID.

Concerts are currently supported and funded in part by Platinum Sponsors GO ART, Genesee Community College, Brighton Securities, and WBTA, as well as local businesses, program advertisers, service organizations, and individual patrons. Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Band should contact a band member at any concert.

The Batavia Concert Band is also excited to announce the return of radio station WBTA (AM 1490 / FM 100.1) as the Official Media Sponsor for our 2022 summer concert series!

Be on the lookout for appearances by band members on WBTA’s “Main & Center” program, where we will go into some depth about the band’s makeup and its history. Also, be listening for weekly radio ads promoting the musical selections for the upcoming concerts, and announcing our weekly sponsors.