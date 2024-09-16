Batavia Dollar General adds new produce section to newly remodeled store

Press Release:

Dollar General is excited to announce it recently remodeled its store at 2666 Main St. in Batavia. In addition to the same categories, brands, and products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the store now provides customers with an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor in Batavia,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce in our Batavia store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location.”