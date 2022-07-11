Batavia Downs advises customers on new Park Road traffic patterns

Press release:

Please be advised that beginning on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 those wishing to visit Batavia Downs who arrive by heading south on Park Road will enter our parking lot via Batavia Downs Trail, the small road located just past Alex’s place. Traffic leaving the parking lot must also exit at that location.

Also beginning on Tuesday, July 12, traffic on Park Road, North of Batavia Downs, will go back to two way traffic.

In order to expedite the completion of the Park Road Project, Park Road will be closed from this new Batavia Downs Parking Lot entrance all the way to the south to Lewiston Road for the immediate future while the road is being worked on. They expect completion on this part of the project by late August.

Those wishing to access the free valet parking must do so by entering into the main lot and following signs directing them to the area near the crosswalk near Batavia Downs’ front entrance. The valet will be located near the red square on the attached map. Valet parking will not be accessible from the former K-Mart Parking lot.