Batavia Downs alerts drivers to runners on the roadways on Sunday for Jackpot 5K

Press release:

Ahead of the 2nd Annual Jackpot 5k Race at Batavia Downs on Sunday, June 16, Batavia Downs asks that all those traveling to or near Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel during that morning to please note the following:

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, Park Road alongside Batavia Downs will only be open to southbound traffic beginning at Richmond. The lane closest to the gaming facility will be only for runners.

Motorists should be advised that Richmond Avenue and VA Hospital Drive will also have lanes closed during the race, lasting from approximately 9 to about 10 a.m.

Due to the pedestrian traffic, if you do not need to be near the Batavia Downs facility, it is best to avoid the area during that small window of time.

Persons interested in signing up for the 5k, which benefits WNY Heroes Inc, can still sign up at https://www.adventuresignup.com/Race/NY/Batavia/Jackpot5KBataviaDowns

Racers will receive $25 free play, a T-shirt, a post-race drink and a snack. The 5k is family-friendly for all ages and open to walkers and runners.