Batavia Downs announces 2021 dates, stakes, bonuses

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

The 2021 Batavia Downs meet is only two months away and the excitement of getting back to normal racing at the oldest lighted harness track in America can be felt throughout the facility.

“Having a new meet start just on its own is reason enough for optimism. But with Covid numbers dropping to new lows in New York and year-long restrictions now being lifted, everyone at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel is very much looking forward to the third week of July,” said Todd Haight, GM/director of Live Racing at Batavia Downs.

“There is so much going on at the track these days it’s hard to keep up and being able to welcome all our loyal customers back to the track leaves us with a very high level of anticipation for the season to begin.”

The 2021 Batavia Downs meet kicks off on Wednesday (July 21) at 6 p.m. and runs for 59 dates, ending on Saturday (Dec. 11).

In July and August racing will take place on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. (except opening night), Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1:15 p.m. Then in September, October and November the schedule shifts to Wednesday, Friday (except Nov. 19 & 26), Saturday with all post times at 5 p.m. December cuts back to just Wednesday and Saturday and both will go to post at 5 p.m.

There are two special matinee cards on Monday (Sept. 6) at 1:15 p.m., which is Labor Day, and Saturday (Nov. 6) at 3:15 p.m., which is Breeders Cup Day.

The stake schedule is enhanced from last year as the New York Sire Stakes will visit the Downs three times during the summer, bringing four of the eight divisions with them. On Wednesday (July 21), which is opening night, the NYSS 2-year-old trotting fillies will be in town. One week later on Wednesday (July 28) the Downs will host an all-stake double-header as 3-year-old pacers of both genders will be on hand. And then on Sunday (Aug. 4) the 2-year-old male trotters will close out the NYSS schedule.

The Excelsior A and B divisions will also be on hand for all the NYSS dates.

Batavia Downs also offers online wagering with bataviabets.com. Opening an account with bataviabets.com allows patrons to wager on all Batavia Downs races as well as every other harness and thoroughbred track racing each day. Plus they can also enjoy some of the top rewards nationwide for joining.

