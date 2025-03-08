Batavia Downs announces exciting spring lineup of events and promotions, tickets now on sale

Press Release:

Batavia Downs President & CEO Byron Brown, today announced the lineup for events taking place onsite alongside the 3 Triple Crown Races this spring as well as upcoming concerts.

The Kentucky Derby Gala returns on the first Saturday in May – May 3. Cost is $149 per person and includes Buffet Dinner, Open Bar, a $20 Wager on the Derby, Derby Glass, Derby T-shirt, $60 in Free Play and bourbon sampling from Woodford Reserve, the official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.

Hotel specials are available on that day – The special is $469 and includes 2 entries to the party and a hotel room that evening. Be sure to visit the Hotel Deals page at BataviaDownsGaming.com to book.

“Our Triple Crown events continue to increase in popularity,” said Brown. “Our events calendar is jam-packed. With more events than ever before we are excited to welcome guests here for these outstanding experiences.”

On that same day, the Park Place Room will be host to the Superfecta Special – which includes a $25 Free Play, $5 Wager on the Derby, Derby Program, and a 1/2 BBQ Chicken Lunch. The cost is $35 per person and attendees can pay at the door.

On Preakness Stakes Day - Saturday, May 17, the 4th Annual Tacos and Tequila event sponsored by Teremana takes place inside the Park Place Room. The cost is $35 and includes Tequila Sampling from multiple vendors, a Taco Bar, $20 in Free Play, a $5 wager on the Preakness Stakes, and a gift to take home. Early Bird Tickets will be available for $30 online.

The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes, this year it is once again in Saratoga, on Saturday, June 7. That same day inside Park Place is the Bourbon and Whiskey Fest presented by Jack Daniel’s. Cost is $35 and includes Bourbon and Whiskey Sampling, Grazing Stations, $20 in Free Play and a $5 wager on the Belmont Stakes. Early Bird Tickets will be available for $30 online.

Those wishing to book the hotel specials can find direct links to do so on the hotel deals page on the Batavia Downs website at https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/hotel-deals/.

If you are unable to make it to Batavia Downs on any of the Triple Crown race dates, be sure to visit our OTB Branches or EZ Bet locations – a list can be found at: https://www.westernotb.com/locations/. Guests can also watch wager and win online at BataviaBets.com.

Prior to the Triple Crown, other Spring events announced by Batavia Downs include:

The 2nd Handicapping Contest of 2025 will take place on Wood Memorial Day, Saturday, April 5 in the Batavia Downs Clubhouse. For a $20 Entry, guests will enter into a contest where they will pick horses from Aqueduct and Keeneland. The top prize will take home 50% of the entry monies up to $2,000. Details will be posted on the Batavia Downs Facebook page soon.

Also on Saturday, April 5 the Niagara Wine Trail hosts their annual “Vino at the Casino” event inside Park Place. General Admission Tickets are $40 presale and include tasting from 2-5pm, a souvenir wine glass, $25 fee play from Batavia Downs and a discount on a food purchase that day at Batavia Downs.

For tickets and details, guests can check out: https://niagarawinetrail.org/vino-casino/.

On Friday, April 18, the Batavia Downs Bar Hop welcomes guests in for a beer crawl inside the gaming facility. Tickets are just $25 and you get $10 back in Free Play along with a drink ticket for each of Batavia Downs’ 4 bars that are open that day. Attendees will be able to get a drink while they enjoy live music and take in the Free Nerds Gone Wild Concert that will be taking place that evening inside Park Place.

On Monday, April 21, Batavia Downs holds their annual Dyngus Day Celebration inside of Park Place with music from Fritz’s Polka Band. This FREE event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polish Platter specials will be available at the Homestretch Grill.

KISS THIS returns to Batavia Downs on Saturday, April 26! Western New York’s Premier Tribute to KISS brings all of theatrics and bombast of a classic KISS show to their performance. Tickets are $15 and attendees receive $10 in Free Play on the day of the show. This performance is standing room only.

Tickets for these events are available at www.BataviaConcerts.com or at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop in the Lobby.

Tickets are also on sale on BataviaConcerts.com for: Music of the Stars, Al Green & Marvin Gaye Tribute and the entire Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series.