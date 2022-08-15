Batavia Downs announces fall concerts inside Park Place

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for indoor fall concert dates, which will take place inside Park Place this fall on select Fridays.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Batavia Downs welcomes Forever Seger – The Silver Bullet Experience. Forever Seger creates a dynamic journey through the timeless music of Bob Seger featuring lead singer, Kevin Reid. Authentic vocals, commanding performance, and Reid’s unmistakable 1970’s Seger-look captures their audience and propels The Silver Bullet Experience onto the top-ranking concert stages and festivals in North America.

Bennie and the Rest: A Tribute to Elton John makes their Batavia Downs debut on Friday, Nov. 4. The band of incredible musicians takes you on a journey through the musical hits of Sir Elton John. The show is headlined by Rochester Native and Broadway veteran, Jason Ostrowski.

“We are excited to extend our events back inside for the fall,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “The Pepsi Rockin’ the Downs concert series was a tremendous success, and we look forward to providing more entertainment throughout the fall and winter months.”

Tickets for these two shows will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning at 4pm on Monday, August 15th.

Tickets for the two tribute shows mentioned above are $15 for GA and $25 for VIP, which gives access to the first 2 rows. All tickets can be redeemed for $10 in Free Play at Player’s Club within 24 hours of the show.

Tickets are also on sale for already announced events: Batavia Downs Catches the Polka Buzz – A Polka Party with WBBZ and the 2022 Vodka & Gin fest presented by Stoli and Ford’s Gin.