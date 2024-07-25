Batavia Downs announces inaugural Roswell Park Night at the Races October 26

Press Release:

Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel announced that Saturday, October 26 will be the first Roswell Park Night at the Races in the Historic Batavia Downs Clubhouse.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the live racing meet starting at 6pm. A $50 ticket includes a buffet dinner, $25 in Free Play, and a racing program. In addition, there will be a silent auction with donated items, including various prize baskets, tickets to local sporting and music events alongside autographed sports memorabilia. Proceeds from the evening will support cancer research and patient care initiatives at Roswell Park. Tickets can be purchased at www.bataviaconcerts.com.

A full card of harness racing highlights the evening, beginning at 6 p.m. Race sponsorship opportunities are available and interested parties can contact Barb O’Rourke at 716-998-2179.

“We know how important the work is that Roswell Park does in our community,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “We are honored to host this event that will help raise awareness and provide funds for their mission.”

“Roswell Park is thrilled to be the Live Racing Series Sponsor for the 2024-2025 season at Batavia Downs. Batavia Downs, their board and staff have shown a deep level of commitment by organizing and hosting a variety of events throughout the season where a portion of the proceeds support the incredible work we are doing at Roswell Park. We are immensely grateful,” said Jenn Hickok, Roswell Park’s Director of Corporate and Sports Partnerships.