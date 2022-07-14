Batavia Downs announces new live racing team for 2022 season

Press release:

Representatives from Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel are preparing for a new generation of harness racing at Batavia Downs beginning next Wednesday, July 20th from America’s Oldest Lighted Harness Track.

The 56-night season is scheduled to run on select Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays throughout the summer and fall. A full schedule with post times can be found on BataviaDownsGaming.com. With a newly renovated Clubhouse, group packages are now available and interested parties can call 585-343-3750 to book.

“We know that Western New York Harness fans will be pleased with the time and effort that has been put into renovating the historic Clubhouse, said Scott Kiedrowski, Vice President of Operations. “We look forward to entertaining race fans this season and for years to come. Our new racing management team will be more focused on putting on a quality racing product with the highest integrity.”

New Director of Live Racing, Don Hoover, brings a wealth of horse racing experience at a number of tracks in the Northeast including Saratoga Harness where he spent the last 12 years. Originally from North Tonawanda, Don left a banking career to become a successful driver/trainer at Saratoga Raceway. He even claimed his first horse at Batavia Downs. Over 15 years he drove and trained as several tracks along the east coast including at Batavia Downs. He worked as an assistant Race Secretary at Vernon Downs before becoming the Simulcast Director and Race Secretary. He then moved to Northfield Park where he headed up their racing Publicity Department while also heading up Player’s Club and taking over Handicapping Duties.

“We are so excited to welcome Don to our team, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO at Batavia Downs. Never have we had someone on our team with such an impressive breadth of knowledge in this specialized industry. Don will bring a whole new perspective with his wealth of experience from tracks across the country. We look forward to implementing his ideas to bring the guests of Batavia Downs the very best racing experience.”

“As we welcome back race fans, we are offering two bets that were introduced last year and proved to be really popular,” said Hoover. “Our Pick 5 starts each night in Race 1. If no one holds a winning ticket, the money will roll over to the next night. Also returning is the Jackpot Super High 5 which allows patrons to predict the exact order of the first 5 horses in our last race on select nights. Again, if no one holds a winning ticket, that money will roll over to the next night.”

Wayne Teaven is the new Race Announcer at Batavia Downs. Wayne wanted to be a race announcer ever since he followed announcer Pete Szymanski at Buffalo Raceway back in the late 80s and 90s. This self-taught announcer worked his way up the announcing ladder in the mid-2010s before calling full races at Buffalo Raceway in 2016. He became the full-time announcer at Buffalo Raceway in 2017. He’s called NOFA Football as well as dirt bikes, motocross, and go-kart races and is excited to be the full-time announcer.

Assistant Race Secretary and Program Director Patty Bruno has been part of the Batavia Downs team for years. She is very involved with the New York Sire Stakes, serving as race secretary and program director for most of the county fairs in New York State. A product of SUNY Geneseo and Nazareth College, she worked as a teacher for 34 Years. Having retired from full-time work, she now uses her extensive knowledge and positive attitude to promote harness racing throughout New York State.

Another longtime member of the Batavia Downs Team is Mary Bucceri, now in a new role as the Administrative Assistant for Live Racing. After working in the Marketing and Food and Beverage Departments she has assisted with many events onsite, working with many local charities and organizations to raise money via events onsite. Mary’s family has a long history in Harness Racing with her parents both working in the industry. Mary will be working with local groups to bring them to the newly renovated clubhouse for the upcoming racing meet.

New Track Photographer, Wendy Lowery is a newlywed who has owned and operated her own photography company for over 10 years, specializing in portrait, wedding, lifestyle and nature photography. Her photos have been featured in the Seneca Park (Rochester) Zoo newsletters and calendar. Wendy’s passion for equestrian photography will make her an integral part of the new Batavia Downs Live Racing Team.

Missy Morris is the new Batavia Downs Outrider. Outriders often lead the post parade but also help calm jumpy horses or help track them down should a horse get loose. Missy is a 3rd generation from the Stark family that participated in racing on the Western NY circuit. She has been outriding at the Meadows Racetrack and Casino (Pittsburgh) for the last 26 years. Having started while still in high school her career has seen her ride at two Breeders Crowns and 7 years at the Little Brown Jug.

“I am pleased with the new team that has assembled here at Batavia Downs, “said Hoover. “We look forward to improving on the Live Racing product with new promotions and events for our valued guests. We hope all Harness Fans from throughout the county will come by to see the newly renovated Clubhouse or enjoy one of our $2 dollar days. Our emphasis will be on providing families and fans with an affordable and fun experience at the track.”