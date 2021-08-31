Batavia Downs announces schedule and post time changes

Press release:

Horseman and racing fans should be advised of the following changes at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel heading into the month of September.

Wednesday racing will take a two-week hiatus on September 1 and 8 but will resume on September 15 with post time remaining at 5:00 p.m.

Racing shifts back to Fridays starting on September 3 and post time will also be 5 p.m. The track has not been racing on Fridays thus far this year as live concerts have been ongoing every Friday since opening week.

Another change to note is that Saturday post times starting September 4 move to 5 p.m. for the rest of the season with the exception of Breeder’s Cup Saturday (Nov. 6) when post time will be 3:15 p.m.

There is one more matinee remaining during the summer-fall meet and that is Labor Day Monday (Sept. 6) with post time at 1:15 p.m. It’s also the final Dollar Day of the season. Sahlen hot dogs, sodas and draft beer will be just $1 from noon until 4 p.m. on Labor Day.

The clubhouse hours are also changing and will now be open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The only exception is Breeders Cup Day (Nov. 6) with the time to be announced. The Clubhouse will be closed on Labor Day.

For the complete racing schedule please visit bataviadownsgaming.com .

Business is Brisk

There are many positives to be noted during the first 18 days of the summer-fall meet at Batavia Downs. Total betting is up roughly $3,000 per race and the clubhouse -- albeit limited due to staffing issues -- has sold out on a regular basis. Also, the Winning Wednesday hotel package that was introduced this year has proven to be a hit as over 91% capacity has been achieved each week on Wednesday since the season began.

“The combination of having free full card past performances programs available online nightly and a nine-horse field in the last race has certainly helped our betting,” said Todd Haight, Director and General Manager of Live Racing. “You can simply look at the tote board and see our win pools are bigger and there has also been a lot of interest in our new Jackpot wagers as well.”

Haight was also pleased with the Clubhouse.

“Our staff is doing a great job keeping the Clubhouse open. We have very limited staffing but we are doing our best to keep it open and the only reason it’s happening is because of the hard work of our dedicated employees.”

“We thought the Winning Wednesday hotel deal would be a hit when we put it together and it has been, and it has positively affected all phases of our business. Our Wednesday night on-track handle is up and the clubhouse is busier (as are our other restaurants) along with the gaming floor,” Haight concluded.

The $79 hotel deal continues through Wednesday (Dec. 8).