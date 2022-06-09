Batavia Downs announces traffic pattern change for Friday concerts.

Press release:

Ahead of the concerts at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, beginning with this Friday’s Bruce in the USA charity concert to benefit the Ricky Palermo foundation, has announced the following traffic pattern changes for the roads surrounding the facility.

In conjunction with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, please note the following:

With northbound traffic on Park Road already closed due to construction, all those looking to attend the concerts who approach from the south should park in the former K-Mart Parking lot.

Those approaching from the north and the Thruway can go south on Park Road as normal and park in the Batavia Downs Lot.

Due to road construction, all foot traffic from both lots should be directed up and through the main entrance.

Valet is open and is free as per usual.

On Fridays, beginning at 9:30 p.m. and lasting for about an hour, traffic southbound on Park Road will be diverted down Richmond unless that person is attempting to visit Batavia Downs. Traffic leaving the main Batavia Downs Parking lot at that time will be sent North and then be diverted down Richmond. Traffic can then find their way back to the thruway or into Batavia itself. Traffic will NOT be permitted to travel south on Park Road during this brief time as patrons exit the main doors into the various parking lots.

Due to concert traffic, if you do not have a need to be near the Batavia Downs facility, it is best to avoid the area during those times.