Batavia Downs announces upcoming events and concerts in early 2025

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced its event lineup for the first 3 months of 2025.

ABBAMANIA returns to Batavia Downs on Friday, February 7. Doors are at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. ABBAMANIA will take you back in time to when ABBA was on stage, live in concert. ABBAMANIA performs 22 songs of ABBA in their two-set show with costume changes, choreography, comedy, and a great concert sound. Tickets start at $15, and guests get $10 back in Free Play. Tickets are available now on BataviaConcerts.com.

The first ever Batavia Downs Meat Raffle to benefit Roswell Park will take place at Batavia Downs on Saturday, February 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first spin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and attendees receive complimentary draft beer, soda and water along with $15 in Free Play. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will receive 100% of the proceeds from the tickets and raffles. Penny auctions for baskets and merchandise will also take place.

The 6th Annual Batavia Brew Fest, presented by Genesee Brewery and Rohrbach Brewing Company is back on Saturday, February 15 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. For $30, attendees receive 2 and half hours of beer sampling from many WNY breweries. Early bird tickets available until January 29 for just $25. Light snacks will be served and attendees will receive a commemorative plastic sampling mug along with $15 in Free Play. Hotel packages that include tickets are available as well.

Returning again after several years of sold out shows is Music of the Stars on Saturday, March 22. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. The high-energy seven-piece band pays tribute to internationally famous artists, including Tom Jones, The Bee Gees, Neil Diamond, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Gary Puckett, Elvis, The Beatles and many more. Tickets start at $15 and guests get $10 back in Free Play. Tickets are available now on BataviaConcerts.com. Hotel packages that include tickets are available as well.

On Sunday, March 23, the Record Riots Vendor Show, a vinyl record and music memorabilia event will run inside of the Park Place Events Center 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With 40 dealer tables and more than 10,000 LPs in the room, attendees will be sure to have a great time browsing a wide variety of music while connecting with fellow music lovers. Details can be found online at: https://www.recordriots.com/. $15 Early Admission Tickets or regular $5 admission tickets can be purchased at the door. Each ticket comes with $5 in Free Play for the gaming floor.

“We are looking forward to supporting Roswell Park for this Meat Raffle fundraiser, “said Byron Brown, President & CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “It’s something we’ve never done before, but we’re now looking to expand our offerings and try new things to go along with our guest’s favorite existing events.”

Tickets are available now on BataviaConcerts.com and the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop located in the lobby of the main entrance of Batavia Downs. Hotel Specials for select events are available on the Hotel Deals tab on BataviaDownsGaming.com.

Other events scheduled for the 1st Quarter of 2025 at Batavia Downs include the return of live racing Mondays and Thursdays through February, The Experience Psychic Fair January 17 through 19 and the Legends & Stars Sports Expo on the February 22 and 23. Batavia’s Thursday Concert Series tickets are already on sale. Information on all events can be found in the coming weeks on the Batavia Downs Facebook page.