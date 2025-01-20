Batavia Downs announces Valentine's weekend events, including special dinners, Brew Fest, and Sunday brunch

Press Release:

Batavia Downs President and CEO Byron Brown announced today that Batavia Downs will hold several events across Valentine’s Weekend, February 14 – 16, including Valentine’s Day specials inside of Fortunes Restaurant, the Brew Fest on Saturday, and a special Sunday Brunch inside of the Genesee Room.

On February 14 and 15 Fortune’s Italian Steakhouse will feature a Dinner for Two special that includes $80 in Free Play and choice of several Prime Rib and Seafood combos. Drink Specials, A la carte entrees, and appetizers will also be available. Full menu can be found on the Batavia Downs website or Social Media pages. Reservations are highly recommended by calling 585-FORTUNE (367-8863).

Also on Saturday the 15, the 6th annual Batavia Brew Fest, presented by Genesee Brewery and Rohrbach Brewing Company, will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For $30, attendees receive 2 and a half hours of beer sampling from many WNY breweries along with light snacks and $15 in Free Play. Hotel packages that include tickets are available as well. Tickets are available now at BataviaConcerts.com and the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop located in the lobby of the main entrance of Batavia Downs.

Finally, on February 16, Valentine’s Ballads and Brunch at Batavia Downs will be held inside of the Genesee Room with seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brunch will consist of a live omelet station, Breakfast Buffet and a complimentary Mimosa for those 21+. $5 Bloody Marys will also be available for purchase. Light Music will be provided by Matt and Mandy. Full Menu can be found on the Batavia Downs website or Social Media pages. Cost is $25 per person with each person receiving $15 in Free Play when a reservation is made. Walk-ins will receive $10 in Free Play. Please call (585) 344-6143 to reserve your spot.