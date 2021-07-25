Batavia Downs cancels Monday card of racing

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

Batavia Downs has announced that with the approval of the New York State Gaming Commission, the special twilight card of live harness racing that was originally scheduled for Monday (July 26) has been canceled due to a lack of entries.

Racing will resume at the Downs on Wednesday (July 28) at 5 p.m. as was originally scheduled. That night will feature the New York Sire Stakes 3-year-old colt and filly pacers.