Batavia Downs crowned Louie as the 2022 winner of its annual Wiener Dog Races

Louie, #3, above, wins the annual wiener dog race Sunday at Batavia Downs. Below are Louie and his worthy contenders during the run on the gaming facility's outdoor track. Bottom photo shows the mighty racer with a bag full of goodies for his efforts.

Press Release

Louie bested 47 other dogs in a tightly contested competition on Sunday afternoon. Following 2 hours of family related activities like face painting, balloon art, pumpkin decorating, carriage rides, and pony rides the assembled crowd of over 2,000 watched 6 heats of 8 dogs.

Louie and his owners received a Hotel and Restaurant Stay and Play at Batavia Downs along with a gift basket from Genesee Feeds. Second place Piper and Third Place Ted also received a Hotel and Restaurant Stay and Play. Each “heat” winner received a Free Play prize.

A video of the final race can be seen on the Batavia Downs Racetrack Facebook page.