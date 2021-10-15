Batavia Downs donates $2k from events to firefighters for 'Operation Warm'

Press release:

Western Region Off-Track Betting (WROTB) President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek was joined by Batavia Downs employees and members of the Batavia Fire Department as a check for $2,000 was presented to Operation Warm. Operation Warm provides brand new shoes and coats to needy children across North America.

“As we move into the winter season, we know that some local families are in need of high-quality coats and shoes for their children,” Wojtaszek said. “We have worked alongside and with the City of Batavia Fire Department for many years and we are happy to contribute to causes that they support. “

A portion of proceeds from sold tickets to the Batavia Downs’ Bourbon & Whiskey Fest and Vodka & Gin Fest held in the fall are what make up this contribution.

Greg Ireland, Captain of the City of Batavia Fire Department said, “We are very thankful for this partnership and contribution. By partnering with Operation Warm we are able to ensure that the money raised by Batavia Downs at their events is staying here with local families. We appreciate that Batavia Downs recognizes the challenges that many in our community are facing.”

New York State Assemblyman Steve Hawley added, “This generous donation will help keep children throughout our region healthy and comfortable in the cold, something incredibly important as we come to face what’s shaping up to be a tough winter season. I am incredibly grateful to Batavia Downs for their support of Operation Warm, and to the Batavia Fire Department for continuing their work to coordinate this successful, critical program.”