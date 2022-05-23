Batavia Downs donates $2K from vendor event to Oakfield-Alabama Little League

Press release:

Western Region Off-Track Betting (WROTB) / Batavia Downs Gaming President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek presented representatives from the Oakfield Alabama Little League with a check for $2,000. The funds will help maintain the baseball fields and will help keep registration fees low for families.

The Shopping for Mom Craft and Gift Showcase, held at Batavia Downs on May 1st, was organized by Ted Hanes and Mary Bucceri, Group Sales Manager at Batavia Downs. 100% of collected vendor fees and accepted donations by attendees totaled $2,000.

“In these tough economic times, we are blessed with the ability to raise awareness and funds through our events,” said Wojtaszek. “Organizations like the Oakfield Alabama Little League support children being active and growing their social skills as they interact with each other. We are pleased to help alleviate the financial burden on parents by partnering with this worthy organization.”

“The funds will be used to maintain the grounds and help OALL keep registration fees low, “ said Normand Fluet, Oakfield Alabama Little League Supporter. “As the cost of things like uniforms, equipment for the kids, dirt, clay and paint (to name a few) continue to increase, contributions like this allow us to limit how much more we have to ask parents for to continue the program!”